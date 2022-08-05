Skip to main content

Woman Makes Gorgeous Target-Worthy Wreath Out Of Dollar Store Items

So cute.

We love a great Target décor piece, just as much as the next stay-at-home mom. But perhaps, the only thing slightly better than a cute Target décor find, is a good ole’ DIY project thats not only cute, but inexpensive too!

If you, too, love a cute and cheap DIY project, then we have the perfect DIY project for you courtesy of TikTok décor content creator, @julieswreathboutique. Recently, the DIY wreath aficionado posted a quick video showing us how to make the cutest Target-looking wreath using only Dollar Tree items!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Taking a pizza pan, she places it onto the faux-wood sticky wall paper. Next, she traces the pan onto the paper before sticking it down onto the pan. Afterwards, she glues twine down onto the perimeter of the pan and creates a bow out of burlap that she glues at the top left corner of the project, along with a few stems of green leaves.

Her followers flooded the comments sharing their ideas on how to use this cute and simple DIY. “Use chalk paint and make it into a chalk board omg!” @audreyscakes wrote. “Love this can also be a welcome wreath for your door with stick on letters!” @hopeyycee commented. “I love using pizza pans to make door hangers! I’ve been doing it for years!” @ashlabelle1011 shared.

We’re not surprised by how much love she received on this simple DIY! 

Slat wall
Article

DIY A Slat Wall For Just $30

52 minutes ago
coffin decoration
Article

NC Woman Makes Stunning Halloween Coffin Shelves Out of Cardboard

1 hour ago
shutterstock_784248538
Article

Fort Worth Flipper Seriously Upcycles Her Laminate Countertops For Cheap

1 hour ago
Craft stickers
Article

This Is a Brilliant Hack For Centering Stickers On Your Next Craft Project

1 hour ago
Bleach black shirt
Article

This Halloween-Themed Bleached Shirt Is Perfect For Spooky Season

2 hours ago
Rottweiler in bed
Article

Man Transforms Old Sofa Into King Size Dog Bed and We're Impressed

3 hours ago
Mopping the floor
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Make Dirty Mop Heads Look Brand New With This Easy Method

4 hours ago
shutterstock_2094988519
Article

Florida Daughter Makes Over Parent's Bedroom as a Surprise While They’re On a Trip

6 hours ago
drying herbs
Article

Woman Upcycles Curtain Rod Into Perfect Under-the-Cabinet Drying Rack

8 hours ago
driftwood art
Article

These Driftwood Sculptures Might Inspire You to Try a New Hobby

8 hours ago
annoyed by bugs
Article

Woman Shares Hack For Keeping Bugs Out of the House All Summer Long

9 hours ago
Moth
Article

Watch Dad Act Like a Total Kid After He Gets a Moth Trap for His 60th Birthday

Aug 4, 2022
Bee on a window
Article

Man Derives Easiest Way to Get a Bee Out of the House Without Killing It

Aug 4, 2022
Plants
Article

Plant Mom Shares When You’re Supposed to Prune Your Plants

Aug 4, 2022
spidermites on plant
Article

Man Uses just 1 Ingredient to Get Rid of Houseplant Spider Mites

Aug 4, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.