Mom Makes Gorgeous Yarn Rainbow Out of Pool Noodles

Ready for something cute and all-too-adorable that you can add to your kiddo’s playroom or nursery? Or maybe something you can gift that new parent that needs something unique for their own baby’s room? Then we have just the thing for you, straight from one of our favorite TikTok creators Kirsten of the Giddenfam!

The absolute best part about this adorable DIY is the fact that you need very little to do it! Your base supplies will be a few pool noodles, some thick and fuzzy yarn in the colors that you choose, a hot glue gun with extra sticks, some scissors, and any extra bits and bobs that you’d like to add to the overall look.

To start, get your pool noodles and bend them into an arch or rainbow shape. Hold it place while you cut the ends to where they are even (since otherwise the innermost noodle would be longer than the ones on the outside), then get out your yarn. Start wrapping each of the pool noodles in individual colors, using hot glue to hold the yarn in place at the beginning, end, and all throughout the middle. Kirsten uses three noodles and thus three shades of color are used, but you could use a couple more, as long as you have the space.

Once this is done, hot glue all of the yarn-wrapped noodles together. You will need to hold them in place while the glue dries and hardens so that the piece keeps its shape. Next, wrap some of the leftover yarn around your arm, then cut it in half to give you a cute dangly bit that you can then add to the bottom, like a cloud. Finish the whole thing off with those cute bits and bobs, and you have an ultra-cute rainbow ‘cushion’ that would look perfect no matter where you hang it!



