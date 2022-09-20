Need Some Fall Décor? Try This Cute Yarn Trick For the Perfect Pumpkin

Although it may be difficult to believe, it's time to start your fall and Halloween decorating!

Here at DenGarden, we appreciate easy holiday decor that doesn't cost a lot of money or take a lot of effort to put together but still gives our homes a sense of the season. (Really, who has the time or resources to invest in elaborate crafts these days?) That's how we discovered this adorably adorable yarn pumpkin video, which we just had to try for ourselves and share with you all!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Jenna, who would probably rather be off somewhere reading if her handle or bio have anything to say about it, is the TikTok creator in this video and her perfectly adorable yarn pumpkins are the reason for the season (and yes, we are talking about fall!)

The best part about this DIY? You don’t need much time or skill. In fact, you could probably rope in your kids or spouse to help you make a few of these if you felt like it! And don’t just stick with the traditional orange - try swapping out different color patterns to make some pumpkin accents that match your aesthetic!

You will start off by getting your yarn, we recommend at least a slightly thicker one as it will help hold its shape a bit better, and start winding it loosely around your fingers, which you should be holding in a ‘blade’. (Like you were going to karate chop someone.) Keep winding until you have a good sized bundle, then use another string and thread through all of the bundle along your hand so that the string now holds everything together instead of your hand.

Knot that, then slide the bundle off of your hand. Remember not to wrap it too tightly or else you will either hurt your hand or make it super hard to slide off. Next, pull the knot as tight as you can, which should help feather out the rest of the yarn into a looser ball shape. Give it a couple of squishes to flatten it out and give it that ‘pumpkiny’ shape, then hot glue a small twig down in the middle and voila - instant cute pumpkin!

So, who’s ready for fall, ya’ll?