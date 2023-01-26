Woman Makes Adorably Colorful Rug Out of Yarn Scraps

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

I cannot count the number of times that I’ve gotten into a craft, and finished it, only to find that I had tons of leftover material. And no, not enough to actually do anything with - or so I thought!



But one TikTok creator has proved me wrong, at least when it comes to yarn! So let’s check out Ailsas and her cool new rug made entirely from leftover scraps!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, Ailsas is a crafter who does a lot of projects with yarn and, as you can imagine, that often leaves her with bits and bobs of yarn that just didn’t make it into the final project. But, instead of just chucking said extras, Ailsas instead kept them all in a baggie for later use.

And this would prove super smart on her end! You see, once she had enough of these scraps, she sat down and actually started creating something new! Each of the scraps, no matter their length, were cut down into shorter 2 inch sizes then put to the side as she got out a plastic grid and some latch hooks.

You can probably see where this is going, right?



Those scraps, which would have otherwise just found themselves in the trash, were the perfect size to create a latch-hook rug! All it took was patience, and of course a few hours, and eventually Ailsas was able to make an absolutely adorable mini-rug! This mini-rug is filled with all the colors of the crafts that came before it, and really is just an adorable way of upcycling something most of us wouldn’t think twice about!

So, next time you get into a craft and have some leftovers, don’t just toss them out! You could be throwing out yet another craft as well as just wasting valuable materials!



