DIY Yarn Art Is a Simple Way to Make the House Look Super Chic

One of the most beautiful things about having your own space is you can do whatever you want to it. You can try your hand at DIY’ing certain house projects such as replacing the flooring or renovating a room, but if you’re not as skilled and want to slightly switch up the vibe of the room, they you can always add a pop of art to the wall!

Crafty TikTok account @hgtvhandmade recently uploaded a video showing us how to make wall yarn art and not only is it cute, but it’s so easy and takes only an hour to do!

To create these cool art pieces, all they do is simply hot glue yarn around an embroidery hoop. To make the art stand out even more, they used a variety of different colors, textures and patterns. Of course, you can stop there and simply hang them on the wall, but if you want to make the art stand out a bit more, you can adapt the idea from this TikTok user in the comment section, “Im gonna add a few strands perpendicular to the half wrapped section using the colors from the other circles. Wish me luck,” @okletsthinkaboutthis wrote.

We love that it’s so minimal, easy to do and is so cute!