Woman Uses Elmer's Glue to Create Cute Summer Floral Arrangement

Flower arrangements are perfect in any season, but there’s something about the bright, colorful blooms in the summer that makes them even more beautiful.

While we love the authenticity and fresh scent of real flowers, we understand not everyone has a green thumb or some people prefer faux flowers due to how low maintenance they are. And if you’re one of the people who have no issues with using artificial flowers, then we have the perfect DIY floral arrangement for you courtesy of TikTok creator @glamdecorby_ness!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

In the video, the creator of the video, Nadine, simply takes an empty vase and fills the vase a little less than halfway with Elmers clear glue. Next, she places décor rocks into the glue to cover the bottom of the vase and begins to carefully place beautiful yellow flowers, including the stunning and bright sunflowers, which are especially perfect for the summer season. Of course, you choose to do this DIY, you can always use your favorite flowers or choose flowers to fit the theme of a room.

Given how simple and stunning this floral arrangement is, we’re not surprised by how many viewers in the comments expressed how much they love this easy DIY!