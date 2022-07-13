Skip to main content

Woman Uses Elmer's Glue to Create Cute Summer Floral Arrangement

So bright and perfect for this season!

Flower arrangements are perfect in any season, but there’s something about the bright, colorful blooms in the summer that makes them even more beautiful.

While we love the authenticity and fresh scent of real flowers, we understand not everyone has a green thumb or some people prefer faux flowers due to how low maintenance they are. And if you’re one of the people who have no issues with using artificial flowers, then we have the perfect DIY floral arrangement for you courtesy of TikTok creator @glamdecorby_ness!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

In the video, the creator of the video, Nadine, simply takes an empty vase and fills the vase a little less than halfway with Elmers clear glue. Next, she places décor rocks into the glue to cover the bottom of the vase and begins to carefully place beautiful yellow flowers, including the stunning and bright sunflowers, which are especially perfect for the summer season. Of course, you choose to do this DIY, you can always use your favorite flowers or choose flowers to fit the theme of a room.

Given how simple and stunning this floral arrangement is, we’re not surprised by how many viewers in the comments expressed how much they love this easy DIY

solo stove
Article

Solo Stove Is Offering Epic Prime Day Discounts

7 minutes ago
shutterstock_1811305282
Article

Make Basil Plants Last All Summer Long With This Simple Hack

17 hours ago
Vegetable garden
Article

This Is What One Homesteader Already Starting Planting For the Fall

18 hours ago
Modern Renaissance
Article

Artist Creates Breathtaking Portraits Only Using Thread

19 hours ago
Khloé Kardashian
Article

See Practically Every Corner of Khloé Kardashian's Home In Less Than 60 Seconds

21 hours ago
Citrus slices
Article

This Simmer Pot Might Replace All Your Candles

21 hours ago
TicTac Mints
Article

This TicTac Terrarium Is Totally Useless But Is Still Pretty Cool

23 hours ago
wilting plants
Article

Here Are Three Ways You Can Save Your Summer Garden

Jul 12, 2022
shutterstock_1009501141
Article

Woman Elevated Bathroom With Simple Towel Decoration

Jul 12, 2022
1964 Volkswagen Beetle
Article

Woman Creates Jaw-Dropping Interior Decor For Cars

Jul 11, 2022
dirty boots
Article

Why Is This Woman ‘Spray Painting’ Her Husband's Feet?

Jul 11, 2022
Little girl sitting on books
Article

This Outer Space Themed Reading Nook Is Absolutely Out of This World

Jul 11, 2022
Trellis
Article

Man’s Cheap and Easy Hack For More Deck Privacy Is One To Steal

Jul 11, 2022
older house
Article

Woman Shows Off One Of the Coolest Parts Of Their Old House and TBH We are Jealous

Jul 11, 2022
paper flowers
Article

Crafter DIYs Cutest Paper Flower Out Of Just a Coffee Filter

Jul 11, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.