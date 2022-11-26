Woman Notices Neighbor’s “Neglected” Yucca Plant and Rescues It

She just knocked on the door and asked for it.

Have you ever seen a yucca plant and thought, "I could never take care of that?" Well, one woman did — and then she went above and beyond to help the neglected plant.

You've probably seen these plants in your neighborhood. They can grow to be quite tall, with a trunk that can reach up to seven feet (or more!) and a few branches that will form many leaves. If the plant doesn't get enough sunlight or water it will die, so our friend decided to rescue it instead of letting it be thrown away. She was an avid plant rescuer who always had the right tools and supplies on hand for any situation—including this one!

Some folks thought the creator was a real life-saver, especially with how crooked this yucca grew to reach the sun.

"That poor thing must have had backpains." @momnerd85

"If someone asked me for my plant because I wasn’t caring for it properly, I would feel so embarrassed and say yes LMAO." @Froggy

Don't ignore a plant in need! Yucca plants are not like pets but can be rescued if you notice they're neglected. They’re living things, and they need care. Plus, plants are easy to neglect because you don’t have to talk to or play with them the way you would a dog or cat.

But just because there's no emotional attachment doesn't mean it's okay for an innocent plant to die from neglect! So next time you see a plant like this neighbor's yucca looking sad and neglected, rescue it!

You might be surprised at how quickly it bounces back from its tragic circumstances—and all with a little bit of repotting. Who knew a new pot goes such a long way?