Sustainable Woman Shares Three Zero Waste Swaps That Save Her Money

These swaps are too good!

Sustainable living has increased in popularity over the past few years with many people searching for ways in which they can save money while also saving the environment. And thankfully, there are quite a few ways you can start living sustainably that not only provides a way for you to cut costs in certain areas of your life, but are also simple to do.

With social media available at our finger tips and a plethora of content creators sharing their tips, it’s now even easier to make the transition to living a more sustainable life and today, we have @sabrina.sustainable.life showing us three zero waste swaps that are both low cost to swap out and helps her save money as well.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, she switched out three every day staples — cooking oil spray, shampoo and dryer sheets — for their sustainable counterparts. Instead of using cooking oil, she purchased a reusable cooking spray oil container that can be refilled with whatever oil you choose to use. 

Rather than purchasing her shampoo in a bottle, she opted to use a shampoo bar, which is a great swap considering that at times you may use too much shampoo when squeezing it out of a bottle; but with a shampoo bar, you’re guaranteed to get the right amount you need every time. What’s especially great about this hack is that shampoo bars can last a lot longer depending on how often you use them. 

Lastly, she swapped out using dryer sheets for wool balls that can be reused over and over and cuts down on the drying time, which saves you money in the long run as well.

How many of you have started making sustainable swaps? Would you consider trying these changes in your household?

