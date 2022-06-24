Target Now Carries Zero Waste Toilet Paper and We're Heading There Now

...As if we really need another reason to go to Target

Between being a great escape for stay-at-home-moms to wander up and down the aisles and providing an amazing price match guarantee, Target continues to reign supreme amongst many other department stores.

In addition to the aforementioned, one of the best things about Target is they typically have quite a few sustainable and ethical brands with items in stock on their shelves that are not only reasonably priced, but are also not too easy to find in other local stores. One of the most recent finds we came across courtesy of TikTok account @loveofearthco proves yet again, why we love Target!

How amazing is it that Target now carries zero-waste toilet paper?! If you’re a person that wants to cut back on the amount of material you use daily and are opting for more zero waste products, then this is especially a big win for both you and the environment! To check to see if you’re local Target offers zero water toilet paper, go to your Target app and search for “Reel sustainable tree-free toilet paper.”

This is an amazing find and will hopefully spark a movement for other stores to do the same thing!