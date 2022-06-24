Skip to main content

Target Now Carries Zero Waste Toilet Paper and We're Heading There Now

...As if we really need another reason to go to Target

Between being a great escape for stay-at-home-moms to wander up and down the aisles and providing an amazing price match guarantee, Target continues to reign supreme amongst many other department stores.

In addition to the aforementioned, one of the best things about Target is they typically have quite a few sustainable and ethical brands with items in stock on their shelves that are not only reasonably priced, but are also not too easy to find in other local stores. One of the most recent finds we came across courtesy of TikTok account @loveofearthco proves yet again, why we love Target!

WATCH THE VIDEO

How amazing is it that Target now carries zero-waste toilet paper?! If you’re a person that wants to cut back on the amount of material you use daily and are opting for more zero waste products, then this is especially a big win for both you and the environment! To check to see if you’re local Target offers zero water toilet paper, go to your Target app and search for “Reel sustainable tree-free toilet paper.”

This is an amazing find and will hopefully spark a movement for other stores to do the same thing!

White shoes
Article

Woman Shares Amazing Hack to Whiten Dirty Shoes Without Using Bleach

5 hours ago
USB cords
Article

Pro-Organizer Shares Genius Way to Get Rid of Mystery Cords

7 hours ago
Day Moon Designs Matte Black Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf
Article

Woman Upgrades Her Toilet Paper Holder With This Amazon Find and TikTok Is Obsessed

7 hours ago
Fabric Art
Article

Woman Makes Luxurious Wall Art Out of Fabric and It's so Dreamy

9 hours ago
Father and daughter doing chores
Article

Dad Has Perfect Way to Get His Family to Do Chores

9 hours ago
Mushroom plant decor
Article

Watch This Artist Repurpose Mushroom Lights Into The Cutest Plant Stakes

10 hours ago
rainbow chalk art
Article

Evidently We’ve Been Using Sidewalk Chalk Wrong Our Entire Lives

12 hours ago
Ikea bread bin
Article

Woman Creates A Bedside Table Out of Ikea Bread Bins and We're Impressed

Jun 23, 2022
Woman in maxi dress
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Hang Our Maxi Dresses and It's Genius

Jun 23, 2022
Uranium glass
Article

Check Out This impressive Collection of Uranium Glass

Jun 23, 2022
Pink paint
Article

This Is a Random But Effective Way to Add a Pop Of Color To Your House

Jun 23, 2022
Victorian Home
Article

Woman Reclaims 100-Year-Old Family Home and Is Now On a Mission To Solve a Family Mystery

Jun 23, 2022
Clean home
Article

Real Estate Agent’s Trick for Perfect Looking Floors Is a Game-Changer

Jun 23, 2022
Cleaning gloves
Article

There’s An Easy Hack For Getting Those Yellow Rubber Cleaning Gloves Off

Jun 23, 2022
Raspberries
Article

Gardner Shares Why She Thinks It’s 100% Worth It to Plant ‘Invasive’ Raspberries

Jun 23, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.