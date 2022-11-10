Skip to main content

Man Creates Makeshift Curtain Rod Holder Out of Zip-Ties

It’s a pretty genius solution.

How many times have you gone to hang up something on your wall, like a window curtain or something similar, only to realize that the curtain rods that you just bought did not come with hooks, or that they are somehow broken, etc.?

Unfortunately, it happens more often than we’d like to think or admit! Well, luckily for us (and you), there are a few creative ways to get around the lack of curtain rod hangers, including this one from TikTok creator BeatifulDIY!

So, say that you’ve gotten home, you’ve got the curtain rod and the curtains all ready to go and you’ve even gotten out the ladder and screws, only to find that you have no hooks. Bummer. Well, let us ask one question - do you have a few zip ties?

Yes, while somewhat unconventional, you can easily use a few simple zip ties to keep your curtain rod in place even if you are missing those hooks! All you will have to do is grab your zip ties, set the screw into the end of it, then tighten said screw to the wall which will hold the zip tie in place.

Once the zip tie is firmly against the wall, bring your curtain rod up and loop the long end of the zip tie around it before pushing it through and tightening it as much as possible. This should pull the curtain rod in tight and all you need to do is snip the extra length off so you don’t have a piece hanging off. Repeat this process a couple of times to make sure that your curtain rod is stable, and voila - the perfect solution to missing hooks!


