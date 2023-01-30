Man Shares How to Stop a Home Invader With a Simple Zip Tie

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're interested in learning how one man used zip ties to protect his home from intruders, watch the video below!

Zip ties are a great way to keep your garage door secure. They're cheap and easy to use, so you can secure any doors or windows that need it. The comments were full of gratitude and some suggestions for other security hacks.

"Damn - great tip." @Jonny-Quest

"Most door frames have open keyhole slates along the side. just place a screw driver through the hold the door won't go up. Try it." @Melo

"Just remove the string." @user8291908846157

If you already have other security measures (like alarms), then zip ties should only be used as an additional layer of protection on top of those other systems. It's best not to rely solely on them because they have limitations: if someone has tools at their disposal or knows how much force is required to break them apart (for example), these devices won't stop an intruder from entering your property after all.

Keep in mind no hack is fool-proof. There are other options to boost your home security.

Get a security system with motion detectors and cameras installed throughout your home. If someone breaks into your house while you're away, they may be able to avoid detection by disabling these devices.

Consider getting a dog trained in protection work if none of these options seems feasible at this time because dogs are natural hunters whose instincts tell them when something isn't right about someone else being near their territory without permission.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.