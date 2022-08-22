Review of the Ultraloq Fingerprint ID Front Door Lock

Nolen is a part-time home handyman who has installed several fingerprint ID door locks, including one on his own home.

This article will review the Ultraloq fingerprint ID lock.

What We Liked About the Ultraloq Fingerprint ID Lock

Fingerprint ID front door locks, such as the Ultraloq model we installed, use biometric identification, or the unique features of our fingerprints to be more specific, to recognize a user who is authorized to open the lock.

If Batteries Fail

These handy locks don't require any keys, although most models of fingerprint ID locks feature a backup key which can be used in the event the lock's batteries fail. If you don't have your emergency backup key, a micro USB power cable can be used to power the lock and open it if batteries have failed.

Commercial Grade Security

We also liked the fact that the Ultraloq is rated at Commercial Grade 1 security under the NSI/BHMA A156.36 code, and that it's IP65 rated for dust and water resistance.

After a fingerprint ID lock is installed, it is programmed with the fingerprints of those who need access. In the case of the Ultraloq model—which we installed on our own home—the lock can be programmed for several family members, as well as different fingers for each person.

Being a smart lock, it can also be controlled by Alexa, Google Home Assistant and Samsung Smart Things with the addition of a Z-Wave hubs or Ultraloq Bridge (sold separately).

Now We Can Remotely Grant Access to Our Home

After installing our Ultraloq fingerprint ID front door lock, we connected it to the Ultraloq bridge device for remote access. This allows us to assign temporary codes for anyone who needs to enter the home to use, even if we're not there.

At first we were a bit hesitant about using this feature, but after learning that Ultraloq uses military-grade encryption for secure communication with the lock, we don't have any reservations.

Peace of Mind From Knowing Who's Entering Your Home

One of our favorite features of the Ultraloq fingerprint ID front door lock we installed is that you can easily check the lock's phone app to see who is coming and going. A log shows who opened your door, using what means (key, code or fingerprint) and at what time they entered and exited.

Installing the Ultraloq Fingerprint ID Lock

Installing the Ultraloq fingerprint ID lock on our front door took only about fifteen minutes. Using only a Phillips screwdriver, we removed the old lock and replaced it with the Ultraloq. Next we installed the batteries and added the U-tec app on our phone. After this we began to add the fingerprints of our family members and also chose a four digit access code which we could use instead of our biometric ID.

To finish the installation we paired the Ultraloq with the Z-Wave hub (sold separately at a cost of around $50), and also paired the lock with Alexa so we could have voice control of our front door lock.

How Hard Is It to Set Up the Ultraloq?

We spent about one hour, including installation time, setting up the Ultraloq with our biometric ID's, pairing it with the Z-Wave bridge and Alexa and installling the phone app. All of the manufacturers instructions were very clear and we had no issues performing these steps.

Where We Hit a Snag

The only snag we hit in our installation of the Ultraloq fingerprint ID door lock was in installing the "door open/closed" sensor, which is a small white sensor that mounts on the side of the door jamb. This sensor contains a magnet which senses the position of the door so that the lock can close at the appropriate time.

This sensor is critical to the operation of the Ultraloq, since without it the lock will go ahead and extend the deadbolt after the programmed closure time is up, even if the door is still open.

Problem Solved by Moving the Sensor

We had closely followed the manufacturers instructions for placing the door sensor, however the lock still wasn't detecting when the door was closed.

After we moved the sensor just a fraction of an inch closer to the edge of the door jamb, we finally got it to work correctly. Our door jamb is a bit thicker than normal, which could have caused this issue.

Final Thoughts on the Ultraloq Fingerprint ID Lock

We've now owned the Ultraloq fingerprint ID door lock for just over six months. So far, it has performed very well and is still running off the original AA batteries.

Only Minor Issues

The Ultraloq fingerprint ID door lock has been very easy to use, with the exception of just a couple minor issues. We've noticed that when fingers are wet, or even slightly dirty from working in the yard, the fingerprint ID system won't recognize the user and therefore won't unlock the door for us. In these cases we simply enter our code to open the lock.

The other minor issue we encountered was the door open/closed sensor, which has has become un-paired with the lock a couple of times. Pairing it with the lock takes only about a minute however, so this was only a slight inconvenience.

A third minor glitch we discovered was that the Z-Wave hub sometimes became disconnected from Alexa, and had to be paired once more to function.

None of these small annoyances would prevent us from purchasing an Ultraloq fingerprint ID door lock however, as we're quite happy with it.

