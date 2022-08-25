Benefits of Ring Alarm Pro Security System Vs. ADT

Nolen has installed several Ring products in his home, including a video doorbell and the Ring Pro security system.

Why We Chose the Ring Alarm Pro Security System Over ADT

In our previous home, we used a professional security system which was installed by ADT, one of the nation's largest home security service providers. While we were happy with the peace of mind this system offered, it was relatively costly (monitoring fees range from $27.99/month to $62.99/month), plus we really preferred owning our own equipment.

In our new home, we chose a 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro starter package, which included the alarm base and eero router, along with two keypads, eight contact sensors for windows and doors, two motion detectors for hallways/rooms, and one alarm range extender.

Lower Monitoring Cost

Ultimately, the decision to switch from ADT to Ring Alarm Pro was influenced by the difference in the monthly monitoring cost. For our previous service package with ADT, we were paying $45 per month, compared to Ring Alarm Pro's monthly monitoring fee of $20 per month. As with ADT, we still receive 24-hour monitoring from Ring Alarm Pro's call center, which entitles us to a discount from our insurance provider. Our insurance discount that we receive from State Farm offsets about $12 of the monthly monitoring fee.

Backup Internet

While our old ADT system offered cellular backup in case of internet outages, the Ring Alarm Pro system—when paired with the $20 per month plan—offers backup wireless internet for all our devices, including our home computer and tablets. If your internet ever fails, such as during a power outage, you can use the Ring Alarm Pro's eero router as a cellular hotspot, a feature we've already used several times.

The base unit will run for about two hours using built-in batteries as backup power. For longer run-time, you can purchase battery extenders, which are stackable up to four deep to power your alarm and eero router for longer periods.

Replaces Your Old Router

An added bonus of the Ring Alarm Pro system is that it includes a very secure router, which can replace your old wireless internet router. The included eero router comes with a smartphone app which allows you to see who is using your home wi-fi, as well as the ability to create guest networks and control user access.

Ring Alarm Pro door sensor.

A Look at Ring Alarm Pro's Sensors

Our Ring Alarm Pro security system came with two keypads, eight Contact Sensors, two Motion Detectors for hallways/rooms, and an Alarm Range Extender. We also wanted our alarm system to be able to monitor for leaking water, freezing temperature, as well as smoke and CO2, so we added sensors for those hazards. The cost for the Ring Alarm Pro water/freeze sensors and smoke alarm listener was $35 each. We ended up adding five water sensors and two smoke alarm/CO2 monitors to round out the system.

Installing the Door Sensors

The small door sensors were very easy to install. After removing a protective tab on the battery we simply peeled off a strip of tape on the back and stuck each sensor into place above each of our entry doors. Using the Ring Alarm Pro app on our phone, which is integrated with our Ring video doorbell, we confirmed each new sensor as it was added to the system and gave it a unique name and chime sound. We also added the system to our Alexa speaker, which can now arm or disarm the system as well as serving as a glass breakage sensor.

Installing the Water Sensors

We installed the flood/freeze sensors in our HVAC closet, water heater closet, under our kitchen sink, behind our washing machine and under bathroom vanity sinks. It only required about five minutes to install each sensor.

A Ring Alarm Pro water/freeze sensor in our HVAC closet.

We Enjoy Having Total Control of Our Home Security System

Unlike the ADT's home alarm system we used in our previous home, we now have complete control over what sensors we install and where they're located, in addition to not having to schedule outside service technicians to come into our home. We can easily determine our local home security needs and order additional sensors if things change. We also now have the added benefit that Ring Alarm Pro's $20 per month monitoring fee includes backup internet as well as cloud storage for our Ring video doorbell.

System Has Already Paid for Itself

Our Ring Alarm Pro security system has already more than paid for itself. Shortly before leaving home for a two week vacation this summer we added the flood/freeze sensors, including one in our HVAC closet.

Just as we were leaving town we received an alert of water leaking in the utility closet where our central air system is located. We quickly returned home to find that a condensation line had stopped up and was overflowing onto the floor. If this leak had gone unnoticed for two weeks our home would have suffered significant flood damage.

Is a DIY Home Security System Like Ring Alarm Pro Right for You?

If you're comfortable doing basic home projects, even minor ones such as hanging a picture on the wall, you should have no problem installing a DIY home security system such as the Ring Alarm Pro.

Only Minor Issues

We only had one minor issue while installing our Ring Alarm Pro system. The sensor in the garage would not communicate with the base unit. To solve this problem we had to plug in a range extender into an outlet about midway between our garage and the base station.

How Long Did it Take to Install our Ring Alarm Pro System?

From start to finish it took us only about three hours to install the Ring Alarm Pro system and all the sensors. The only tool required was a Phillips screwdriver, which we needed to install the mounting bracket for the keypad.

Ease of Use

We can either arm our Ring Alarm Pro system from the app on our phone, by giving a command to Alexa or by using the keypad that we placed just inside the front door. We love the ability to change the different alerts we receive and even use custom sounds for different doors. For example, if we hear a wind-chime alert, we know the front door has just been opened, while another tune lets us know the garage door has been opened.

Having the Ring Alarm Pro controls within the same app as our Ring video doorbell also helps us to better control the alarm system. We also added a Ultraloq fingerprint ID door lock to the system so that we can grant access to our home from anywhere, after disarming the Ring Pro alarm.

The Bottom Line

If you are comfortable with do-it-yourself projects and installing home electronics, adding a Ring Alarm Pro security system will be an easy task, On the other hand, if you'd rather have a professional do the task, an ADT system that's installed by one of their technicians may be the better way to go.

We love having control of our own alarm system and love the fact that we own all of the components. The added benefit of backup wireless internet from Ring Alarm Pro's EERO router was ultimately what led us to choose this system over ADT.

