11 Natural Pool Landscaping Ideas for Privacy

Trying to come up with some tasteful pool landscaping ideas for privacy? There are actually a bunch of different ways that you can go about this, and it really all comes down to what you are looking for in terms of privacy as well as what will look best with your pool area. Here are 11 pool landscaping ideas for privacy that you can use to get started.

1. Fence it in

One of the quickest and most effective ways to increase privacy around your pool is to install a fence. A fence can provide an additional barrier between your property and the rest of the world, giving you and your family more peace of mind when using the pool. There are many different types of fences available on the market, so be sure to do some research to find the one that best suits your needs.

2. Plant some trees

If you really want to increase privacy around your pool, planting some trees is a great way to do it. Trees can provide a natural barrier between your property and the rest of the world, and they can also add some much-needed shade to your pool area. If you live in an area with a lot of sun, planting trees can also help to keep your pool area cooler during the summer months.

3. Install privacy screens

If you don’t want to go the route of planting trees or installing a fence, another option is to install privacy screens. Privacy screens are great because they can be placed anywhere around your pool area, and they provide a high degree of privacy without blocking out all of the sunlight. There are many different types and styles of privacy screens available, so be sure to do some research to find the ones that best suit your needs.

4. Grow some vines

Another great way to add privacy to your pool area is to grow some vines. Vines can be trained to grow up fences or trellises, and they deliver a natural border between your property and the rest of the world. Vines can also add some visual interest to your pool area, and they can be a great way to add some color and life to an otherwise boring fence.

5. Use containers

If you don’t want to permanently plant anything around your pool area, using containers is a great way to add some privacy without making any permanent changes. There are many different types of containers available on the market, and you can fill them with anything from trees to shrubs to vines. Be sure to choose containers that are durable and weather-resistant, as they will be exposed to the elements year-round.

6. Pool Side Furniture

Adding pool side furniture is a great way to create a more private and intimate space around your pool. By placing furniture around the perimeter of your pool, you can create a secluded spot where you and your family can relax and enjoy some quality time together.

7. Hang some curtains

If you have a pergola or gazebo around your pool area, hanging some curtains is a great way to increase privacy without sacrificing style. Curtains can be hung from the roof of your pergola or gazebo, and they will provide a barrier between your property and the rest of the world. Curtains can also add some color and style to your pool area, and they can be a great way to create an intimate and private space.

8. Add some lattice

If you want to add privacy to your pool area without blocking out all of the sunlight, adding some lattice is a great way to do it. Lattice can be placed anywhere around your pool area, and it provides a high degree of privacy without sacrificing style. Lattice can also be used to create a more private and intimate space around your pool, and it can be a great way to add some visual interest to your pool area.

9. Install a pergola or gazebo

One of the most popular ways to create more privacy around a pool is to install a pergola or gazebo. This can provide some much-needed shade on hot days, as well as act as a barrier between your pool and the rest of your yard.

10. Plant some plants

If you want to create a more natural look, then planting some plants is definitely the way to go. There are a few different options here, such as bamboo or privacy hedges. Just make sure that whatever you plant is not going to grow too tall and obscure your view of the pool.

11. Use Rockery

If you have a lot of rocks in your yard, then you can use them to create a more private pool area. This can be done by creating a rockery around the perimeter of the pool. This will not only provide privacy, but it will also add some visual interest to the area. Plus, you can use gravel and rocks around the edge of the pool as well.

What Do You Put Around a Pool for Privacy?

You're probably going to want to use a combination of the above-mentioned ideas to give you the most privacy around your pool. But remember, you don't have to go overboard and block out all of the sunlight. A little bit of privacy can go a long way in making your pool area more enjoyable.

Don't be afraid to do some DIY either. There are plenty of ways you can increase the privacy around your pool without spending a lot of money. Just get creative and have fun with it!

The Bottom Line

Creating privacy around your pool doesn't have to be expensive or difficult. By using a combination of the above-mentioned ideas, you can easily turn your pool area into a private oasis. So get creative and get some privacy as you go swimming and have some fun in your pool!

